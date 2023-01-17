Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.45.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $317.49 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

