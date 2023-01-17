Parthenon LLC Sells 4,419 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Parthenon LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $177.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.84 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

