Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 130 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in MSCI by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,946,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $505.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $487.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.16. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $564.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.70.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

