Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 207 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,109,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.7 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $315.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.89. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $333.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

