Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 193.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.60 and its 200 day moving average is $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

