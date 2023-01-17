Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $254.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.12. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $258.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.78.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.