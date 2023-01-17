Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,984,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,950,000 after purchasing an additional 134,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,312,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,904,000 after purchasing an additional 51,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,324 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.68.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

