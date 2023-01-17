Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 1,004 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,167 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Newmont by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,957 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Newmont by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,681,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

Newmont Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.28. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

