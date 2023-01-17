Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 2,275 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SAM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 47,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,197,000.

Shares of XHB opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.33. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $79.94.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

