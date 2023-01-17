Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 2,644 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 164.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $144.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

