Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 341 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,128,000 after acquiring an additional 301,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,675,000 after acquiring an additional 284,863 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,553,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,401,000 after buying an additional 30,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,802,000 after buying an additional 2,112,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,336,000 after buying an additional 227,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.