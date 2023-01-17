Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 500 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 9,514 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $349,924.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,000. 18.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. Analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.59.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Further Reading

