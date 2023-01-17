Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 208.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,380,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,280 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 18,962,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,132,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,894,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,847,000 after acquiring an additional 137,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

