Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,863,000 after acquiring an additional 146,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,548,000 after acquiring an additional 104,282 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Ecolab by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,336,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,744,000 after acquiring an additional 210,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,794,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,940,000 after acquiring an additional 103,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecolab Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.69.

Ecolab stock opened at $154.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $221.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.