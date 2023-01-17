Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $377,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 413,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $80.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.