Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $389,000 Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,161,173,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 16.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,470,000 after purchasing an additional 149,420 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,057,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $421,332,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.50.

NYSE:HUM opened at $491.36 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $363.73 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $520.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

