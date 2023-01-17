Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after buying an additional 939,671 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after buying an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,225,000 after buying an additional 182,272 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,959,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 18,873.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 117,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 116,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $201.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.86 and its 200 day moving average is $207.38. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $405.62.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

