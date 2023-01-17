Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $225.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.94. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $307.39.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $2.401 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

