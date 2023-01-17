Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFN. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance

PFN stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

