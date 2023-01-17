Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $521,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIS opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.05.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

