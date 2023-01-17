Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $543,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,802,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.46.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $315.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.00. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

