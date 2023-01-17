Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $580,000 Position in Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 453,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,890 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Renalytix were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renalytix by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renalytix by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Renalytix by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Renalytix by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the period. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RNLX opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. Renalytix Plc has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $16.07.

Renalytix ( NASDAQ:RNLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter. Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,694.50% and a negative return on equity of 184.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Renalytix Plc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Renalytix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

