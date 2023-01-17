Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $627,000 Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,729 shares of company stock worth $9,437,452. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Trading Up 0.5 %

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

PGR opened at $133.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.27. The firm has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

