Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after buying an additional 178,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,976,000 after buying an additional 52,634 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after buying an additional 238,535 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 603,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,105,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $815.47 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $834.33 and a 200-day moving average of $758.52. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,127 shares of company stock valued at $21,726,054 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.