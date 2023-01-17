Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

CYBR opened at $119.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.04. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $180.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $152.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.18 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

