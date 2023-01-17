Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in PPL by 56.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of PPL by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

