Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $653,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 66.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 55,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 38,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 34,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $104.51.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.