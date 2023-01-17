Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Amundi boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $184,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $184,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $468,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,166. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

