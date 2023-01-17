Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,432,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,609,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

Chewy Stock Performance

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 14,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $636,843.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,217,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 14,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $636,843.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,217,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 208,893 shares of company stock worth $8,926,072 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -875.02 and a beta of 0.71. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $54.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.