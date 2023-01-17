Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 512 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $129.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

