Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 711 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.86.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $123.38 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.97 and its 200-day moving average is $113.89.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.