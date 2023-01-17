Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 155.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Embraer by 23.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the third quarter valued at about $1,984,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Embraer by 9.3% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 60,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 43.3% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 125,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 38,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer Stock Down 0.2 %

Embraer stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Embraer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.54.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

