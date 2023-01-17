Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.70.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

