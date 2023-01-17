Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $215,695,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,301,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,335,000 after acquiring an additional 33,303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 889,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after acquiring an additional 148,845 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,620,000 after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 369.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 532,153 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $52.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.