Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in PulteGroup by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in PulteGroup by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in PulteGroup by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PHM opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $57.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.62.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

