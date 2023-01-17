Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 83,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 71,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 128,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80.

