Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,237 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $41.36. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

