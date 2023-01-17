Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,340 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Outfront Media by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Outfront Media by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 136.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on OUT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

