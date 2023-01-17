Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,635 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $591,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $114.81 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $133.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.371 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.