Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,814 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

