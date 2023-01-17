Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,242 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $97.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.33.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.