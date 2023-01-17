Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,359 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NWL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

