Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 344 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Hershey by 359.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $226.61 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $191.00 and a 1 year high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $197,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,630 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

