Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 476 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

