Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 61,794 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,591 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 61,794 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 65,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,647 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 40,723 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,739,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE F opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.