Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 7,325 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

AECOM Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $86.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day moving average of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

See Also

