Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 8,775 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CRH were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 185.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CRH by 6.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 6.8% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in CRH by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

CRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Redburn Partners raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CRH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE CRH opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

