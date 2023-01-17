Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 984 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 183.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Pentair by 57.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $777,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Pentair by 8.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Pentair by 3.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $68.03.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

