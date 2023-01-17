Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,789 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPSE. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

JPSE stock opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.36.

