Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Plains GP by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 104,402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Plains GP by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plains GP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Plains GP by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAGP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Plains GP stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2675 dividend. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

